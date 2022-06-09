Duvernay-Tardif announced Wednesday he is pausing his NFL career to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, the Associated Press reports.

Duvernay-Tardif became a free agent in March after starting seven games for the Jets last season, and he's now opted to continue his career in medicine. The 31-year-old stressed that he's not retiring from football but is simply stepping away for now, and he could still end up seeing the field in 2022.