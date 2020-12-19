site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-mike-remmers-unlikely-to-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Mike Remmers: Unlikely to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 18, 2020
at
7:34 pm ET 1 min read
Remmers (back/neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
The
Chiefs are expected to play without their starting right tackle in Sunday's game against the Saints, who are tied for seventh in the league with 36 sacks. Martinas Rankin is slated to fill in for Remmers in Week 15. More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/25/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read