Chiefs' Mitch Morse: In walking boot
According to his personal Instagram, Morse (foot) is in a walking boot after spending the past six weeks in a scooter.
Morse was placed on injured reserve in mid-December after injuring his foot in Week 2 and then re-injuring it in Week 13. The starting center still has a ways to go to get back to full strength so look for more updates to come once organized team activities begin later in the offseason.
