According to his personal Instagram, Morse (foot) is in a walking boot after spending the past six weeks in a scooter.

Morse was placed on injured reserve in mid-December after injuring his foot in Week 2 and then re-injuring it in Week 13. The starting center still has a ways to go to get back to full strength so look for more updates to come once organized team activities begin later in the offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories