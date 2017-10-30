Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Returning Monday
Morse (foot) will return and start at center for Monday's matchup against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official website reports.
Morse has been sidelined the previous five games with a foot injury. Barring any setbacks, he should handle center duties for the Chiefs.
