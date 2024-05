Remigio (wrist) has been an active participant at Kansas City's team OTAs, Matt McMullen of the team's official website reports.

Remigio spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign on Kansas City's reserve/injured list with a wrist injury, but he now appears to have fully recovered. The wide receiver has an uphill battle to make the team's active roster in 2024, competing with the likes of Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell and Phillip Brooks to do so.