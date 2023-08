Remigio appeared to suffer a wrist injury during practice Tuesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Remigio left the field holding his left wrist while he was carted off. The Fresno State product is working to make the team after going undrafted in 2023 and was impressive during the team's preseason game Sunday against the Saints, according to Taylor. He'll now focus on getting healthy, so he can continue trying to break camp on the 53-man roster.