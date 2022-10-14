Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Fenton (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Bills, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Fenton presumably picked up a hamstring injury during Week 5 and will miss at least one contest. In his absence, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are candidates for increased roles in Kansas City's secondary during a tough matchup against Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
