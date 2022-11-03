Fenton, who was dealing with a hamstring issue before being traded to the Falcons on Tuesday, isn't listed on Atlanta's injury report.

Before being traded to the Falcons on Tuesday, Fenton had missed each of his previous two contests with the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury. However, the 25-year-old wasn't listed on the Falcons' injury report Thursday, suggesting the issue is now likely a thing of the past. Fenton is expected to operate as the team's No. 3 cornerback for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign behind A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and Darren Hall, but he could see a bump in snaps Sunday versus the Chargers if Terrell is unable to gain medical clearance before the weekend.