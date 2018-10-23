Chiefs' Terrance Smith: Heads to injured reserve
Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Chiefs on Tuesday.
Smith suffered a knee injury in Week 7 against the Bengals, and now heads to IR for a minimum of eight weeks. The 25-year-old linebacker had been solid for the Chiefs this season, racking up 22 tackles (13 solo) and one sack. In his stead, rookie linebacker Dorian O'Daniel could be in line for an increase in snaps.
