Myarick reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Myarick saw six snaps on offense and four on special teams in Sunday's win over the Colts, but he did not record any stats. The 27-year-old has played in all 16 contests for the Giants this season, but he was waived and re-signed to the team's practice squad last week. He'll work to earn the opportunity for another elevation Week 18 against the Eagles.
