Myarick sustained a metacarpal fracture in his hand during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jets, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Due to the offseason acquisition of tight end Darren Waller, Myarick likely has been on the roster bubble during training camp and exhibition season. With cut-down day looming Tuesday, Myarick's fate may come down to whether or not he needs surgery and the eventual timetable to return to action.