The Giants signed Myarick to a reserve/future contract Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Myarick appeared in the Giants' first 16 games of the season and secured seven of eight targets for 65 yards during that stretch. He ended the season on New York's practice squad and wasn't elevated for the regular-season finale or either of the team's playoff matchups. With his new contract, the 27-year-old will be able to stick with the organization through the offseason and compete for a larger role next season.