The Buccaneers waived McElroy (foot) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

McElroy appeared in just two games in 2021 and saw but one lonely target, so the writing was on the wall for the Southeastern Oklahoma State product when Tampa signed Kyle Rudolph to back up Cameron Brate last week. He's also set to undergo foot surgery this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports, so McElroy will have to complete the terms of his settlement before getting a chance elsewhere.