Thompson was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
The 27-year-old wideout has played a minimal role on Seattle's offense throughout the year (recording just one catch), and the team has now decided to move on. Thompson has played only 27 offensive snaps throughout his two-year NFL career, as his primary role was on special teams.
