Seattle elevated Thompson to its active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Toledo product has bounced back and forth between Seattle's active roster and practice squad this season, and he's in line to appear in his seventh game of the year Thursday. Thompson has almost strictly served as a special-teamer throughout his NFL career, with 125 of his 157 career snaps coming on special teams.