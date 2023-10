Seattle signed Thompson from its practice squad to its 53-man roster Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Dareke Young still on the injured reserve list and Dee Eskridge still suspended, the Seahawks saw fit to bring Thompson fully on board ahead of Week 7 versus Arizona. But barring an injury to one of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett or Jaxon Smith-Njigba, nearly all of Seattle's targets are already accounted for anyways.