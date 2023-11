The Seahawks signed Thompson to their practice squad Wednesday.

Thompson has bounced up and down with the Seahawks in 2023. He started the season on the active roster before being let go on Sept. 27, only to join their practice squad three days later. He then signed to their active roster Oct. 18, but then got waived again on Oct. 31 after playing a minimal role in Week 7 and didn't play Week 8.