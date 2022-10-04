Beasley reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Beasley played a smaller role after being activated by Tampa Bay for the second week in a row, bringing in his lone target for five yards on four offensive snaps against Kansas City. The veteran slot wideout joined the Buccaneers' practice squad to help provide depth for the team's banged-up receiving corps, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones (undisclosed) returned from injury in Week 4. Beasley also played eight special -teams snaps, and he is now available for one more elevations to the Buccaneers' active roster this season.