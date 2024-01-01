Watch Now:

The Raiders reverted Fotheringham (hamstring) to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Fotheringham played five snaps in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts. He left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return to the game. As long as the injury isn't severe, he is eligible to be called up for the Raiders' regular-season finale against the Chiefs on Jan. 7.

