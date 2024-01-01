The Raiders reverted Fotheringham (hamstring) to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Fotheringham played five snaps in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts. He left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return to the game. As long as the injury isn't severe, he is eligible to be called up for the Raiders' regular-season finale against the Chiefs on Jan. 7.
More News
-
Raiders' Cole Fotheringham: Questionable to return•
-
Raiders' Cole Fotheringham: Back with active roster•
-
Cole Fotheringham: Returns to practice squad•
-
Raiders' Cole Fotheringham: Joins active roster•
-
Cole Fotheringham: Gets practice squad opportunity•
-
Cole Fotheringham: Bid adieu by Las Vegas•