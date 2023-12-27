The Raiders reverted Fotheringham to their practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With primary tight end Michael Mayer (toe) unable to play Monday against Kansas City, Las Vegas elevated Fotheringham from the practice squad for the first time in his career. In his initial tase of NFL regular-season action, the Utah product played 19 offensive snaps and eight special-teams snaps, catching his only target for a six-yard gain. Whether Fotheringham gets elevated again this week likely depends on Mayer's ability (or inability) to suit up.