Colts' Anthony Walker Jr.: Will not play Monday
Walker (hamstring) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Titans.
Walker did not practice this week after aggravating the hamstring injury against the 49ers last Sunday. The 22-year-old has been active for only two games this season, and he exited both games due to his hamstring.
