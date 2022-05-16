Verdell signed as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis on Friday, JJ Stankevitz of NFL.com reports.
Verdell was one of 22 undrafted free agent signings for the Colts this offseason including two additional running backs. The Oregon product registered just 143 carries over his final two collegiate seasons but converted these limited attempts into nine rushing touchdowns over 10 games. Verdell will likely compete against Deon Jackson and fellow rookies D'Vonte Price and Max Borghi for the Colts' third running back spot heading into the 2022 regular season.