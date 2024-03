Pinter (ankle) has re-signed with the Colts, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pinter spent the entire 2023 season on Indy's injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Prior to that, he suited up for 46 games across his first three seasons with the team, which included seven starts. The 27-year-old will now continue looking to earn himself a bigger role with the club going forward.