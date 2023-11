Speed is expected to take over as the Colts' starting weakside linebacker after the team waived Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Indianapolis cut Leonard in a somewhat surprising move Tuesday, leaving a large gap in their front seven for the remainder of the season. Speed was already on track for a career-best campaign in the tackle department with 41 total so far, and his projected uptick in playing time could put him on the IDP radar for the rest of 2023.