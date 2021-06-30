Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox may be needed more as blockers in the run game if the Colts struggle to replace Anthony Castonzo at left tackle, Zak Keefer reports.

The Colts signed former Chief Eric Fisher to take over at left tackle, but he may not be ready to return until midseason from a an Achilles tear suffered back in January. Doyle returns to lead the tight end corps, but had just 23 receptions and 35 targets last season. At 31 years old and facing competition from Mo Alie-Cox and 2021 fourth-round draft pick Kylen Granson, any extra blocking requirements would only continue a diminishing fantasy outlook.