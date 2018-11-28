Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Doyle (kidney) was discharged from the hospital and is "doing well" in his recovery from surgery, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Though it wasn't announced that Doyle suffered an injury in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins, it was revealed a day later that he was hospitalized after requiring an emergency procedure to address the kidney concern. The Colts consequently moved Doyle to injured reserve, paving the way for Eric Ebron to act as the team's clear top target at tight end the rest of the season. Reich noted that Doyle is expected to make a "quick, speedy recovery" from the procedure, setting the 28-year-old up to enter the 2019 campaign at full strength. Doyle wrapped up an injury-plagued 2018 season with 26 receptions for 245 yards and two scores across six appearances.