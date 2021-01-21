Eason, who did not suit up for the Colts as a rookie in 2020, could see more opportunities in 2021 following Philip Rivers' decision to retire.

Eason didn't see any work in Indianapolis as a rookie, as Jacoby Brissett worked as the second-string option behind a healthy Rivers all season. Brissett is additionally scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, so at least for the meantime, Eason appears to have a realistic path to snaps in his sophomore season. Of course, it should be expected that the Colts' quarterback room will see additions this offseason, whether through the 2021 NFL Draft or free agency.