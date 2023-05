Eason was waived by the Panthers on Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Eason inked a reserve/future deal with the team in January, but it appears his second stint with Carolina has come to an end. A 2020 fourth-round selection by the Colts in the 2020 Draft, Eason has also spent time with the Seahawks and 49ers. He'll now need to find a new opportunity.