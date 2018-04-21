Simon (shoulder) will be moved from linebacker to defensive end in 2018, Greg Rakestraw of 1070 The Fan reports.

Simon ended the season on injured reserve, and he's working towards his new role now that he's healthy. The sixth-year pro had 43 tackles (28 solo) and one interception as a linebacker in 2017. Standing at 6-foot-1, Simon is shorter than traditional defensive ends, so it'll be interesting to see how he adjusts when the Colts shift from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme.