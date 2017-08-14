Play

Colts' JoJo Natson: Impressive in preseason debut

Natson had five receptions for 51 yards and returned both punts and kickoffs in Sunday's preseason loss to Detroit.

The Colts have a wide open competition for both return jobs, so Natson could be a candidate to make the roster on special teams. The undrafted free agent from Akron is small (5-7, 160) but says he can run a 4.38 second 40-yard dash, according to the Indianapolis Star. He was second in the nation last season in punt returns with 16.3 yards per attempt.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories