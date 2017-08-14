Colts' JoJo Natson: Impressive in preseason debut

Natson had five receptions for 51 yards and returned both punts and kickoffs in Sunday's preseason loss to Detroit.

The Colts have a wide open competition for both return jobs, so Natson could be a candidate to make the roster on special teams. The undrafted free agent from Akron is small (5-7, 160) but says he can run a 4.38 second 40-yard dash, according to the Indianapolis Star. He was second in the nation last season in punt returns with 16.3 yards per attempt.