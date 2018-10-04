Colts' Kenny Moore: Ruled out for Thursday's game
Moore (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
Moore has yet to clear concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Sunday's game against the Texans. With cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) also out, Chris Milton and Pierre Desir could see increased workloads.
More News
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Exits game with head injury•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Grabs interception in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Listed as starter on initial depth chart•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Working as top slot corner•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...