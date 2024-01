Moore recorded two tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 23-19 loss versus the Texans.

Over 16 games this season, Moore recorded 93 tackles (68 solo) including 1.5 sacks, adding six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He couldn't quite manage his second career 100-tackle year, but he'll look back fondly on a Week 9 game at Carolina in which he got two pick-sixes. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.