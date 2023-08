Tutsie (undisclosed) has reverted to the Colts' injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tutsie joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in June. He was competing for a job providing depth at safety before suffering an undisclosed injury. He is now in line to miss the enitre 2023 season unless both he and the Colts ultimately reach an injury settlement.