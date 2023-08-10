Tutsie (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Colts on Wednesday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Indianapolis signed Tutsie as an undrafted rookie free agent in June. The 27-year-old safety did enough while participating in the the Colts' mini-camps this offseason for the team to take a chance on the North Dakota State product, but it appears his injury will prevent him from continuing his development in training camp. If Tutsie clears waivers, he'll revert back to the Colts' injured reserve ahead of the 2023 campaign.