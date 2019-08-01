Travis was sidelined for Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Travis missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the final week of the preseason. His absence from practice is notable, as he is far from having a roster spot locked up. He currently sits behind Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox on a relatively deep tight end depth chart. A quick recovery will be advantageous for his chances to to make an impression at camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories