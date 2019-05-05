Colts' Shakial Taylor: Joining Indianapolis

Taylor and the Colts agreed to an undisclosed contract Sunday.

Taylor was able to earn a contract with the team following a solid performance in his rookie minicamp tryout. The Kansas product made 33 tackles (28 solo) and had one interception in 2018. Taylor should be in the running to secure one of the final spots on the 53-man roster come training camp.

