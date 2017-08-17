Colts' Tarell Basham: Not making strong impression
Basham hasn't made a strong impression in training camp so far and seems unlikely to be in the linebacker rotation, ESPN reports.
The Colts are desperate for any kind of pass rush and the 2017 third-round draft pick would appear to be a good candidate since his final season at Ohio featured 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. However, it looks like it may take awhile before he makes an impact.
