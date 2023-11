Armah (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Armah will be sidelined for his seventh game of the season in Week 11, this time due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 10 at Seattle. If Washington runs out of any sets that require a fullback Sunday, it could opt to use 2021 fourth-round tight end John Bates as a lead blocker instead.