Charles (calf) participated in team drills during practice Sunday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Charles' injury was first reported Aug 2, although there weren't many details at the time. However, the LSU product appears to be fully recovered based on his participation in team portions of practice Sunday.
