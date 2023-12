Charles (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Charles has been sidelined since suffering the injury in Week 7. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before being added to the active roster. The LSU product was the team's starter at left guard before the injury, so his potential return as soon as Week 15 against the Rams should be a boost to the Commanders' offensive line.