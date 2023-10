Charles (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Washington's starting left guard will miss his first game of the season this Sunday, as he continues to nurse the calf strain that he suffered during the Commanders' Week 7 loss to the Giants. The 2023 third-round pick Ricky Stromberg is expected to make his first career start in Charles' stead.