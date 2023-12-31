Castro-Fields left Sunday's game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Castro-Fields was hurt in the first half and has since been deemed questionable to return. The second-year pro made his first start of the season Sunday -- prior to the game, he had played exclusively on special teams. Both Kendall Fuller (knee) and Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) are inactive Sunday, so Christian Holmes has entered in Castro-Fields' stead.