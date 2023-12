Castro-Fields (shoulder) is out for the rest of Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Castro-Fields left during the first half of Sunday's contest with a shoulder injury that was apparently serious enough to keep him out for the rest of the day. With both Kendall Fuller (knee) and Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) also out, 2022 seventh-rounder Christian Holmes will continue to see an expanded role versus San Francisco.