Castro-Fields (knee) was taking part in team drills during Tuesday's OTAs, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Per the report, the second-year defensive back's knee is healthy after suffering an injury that held him out from from late October to the end of the 2022 NFL season. After recovering from this injury, Castro-Fields will continue to fight for a depth spot on Washington's 53-man roster after not recording a single stat last season in two appearances.