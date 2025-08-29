The Eagles removed Castro-Fields (hamstring) from their injured reserve list with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It looked like Castro-Fields was going to have to spend the entire 2025 season on Philadelphia's injured reserve list with a hamstring issue, but now he's on track to become a free agent. He'll be free to sign with and play with another team this year once he's back to 100 percent.