Castro-Fields (hamstring) did not practice Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Castro-Fields was one of five Eagles not practicing Monday, following Saturday's preseason loss to Cleveland. The 2022 sixth-round pick has tallied one tackle and two pass deflections in the preseason so far as he is trying to crack the 53-man roster in a cornerback room led by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. He appeared in two regular-season games for Carolina last season before being released in October, and any further missed time in training camp could damage his chances to make the team.