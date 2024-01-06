Castro-Fields (shoulder) placed on the Commanders' injured reserve Friday, Zach Shelby of the team's official website reports.
Castro-Fields placement on IR means his season is over. He will now set his sights on returning healthy for the 2024 campaign. His absence for Sunday's season finale is not expected to have an impact on Washington's defense
