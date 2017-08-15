Connor Hamlett: Waived after breaking fibula
Hamlett (leg) was waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Hamlett recently broke his fibula. The Cowboys signed fellow tight end M.J. McFarland in a corresponding move.
