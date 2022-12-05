Brown suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon in Sunday's win versus the Colts.
After going down with a lower-leg injury in Sunday's contest, it was feared to have been an Achilles issue, which was confirmed Monday following initial tests. Team owner Jerry Jones confirmed that the cornerback will be out for the remainder of the season. In his absence, Kelvin Joseph was elevated to a starting role in the Cowboys' secondary and he will likely get the first shot at replacing Brown opposite Trevon Diggs moving forward. Brown will finish the 2022 campaign with 42 tackles, seven pass deflections and a forced fumble over 12 games.
