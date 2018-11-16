Woods (concussion) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Woods did not practice at all this week, so is seems unlikely that the depth defensive tackle will suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. With Maliek Collins (knee) listed as questionable and Daniel Ross (calf) ruled out, the Cowboys could slot in Dorance Armstrong or Caraun Reid at left defensive tackle Week 11.